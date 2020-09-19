1/1
Ronald Fredrick "Ronnie" BOWMAN
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Ronnie Bowman announce his sudden passing at home on September 7, 2020 at the age of 61. Beloved son and brother. Predeceased by older brother Albert LeGault and youngest sister "Cathie" Catharine Bowman. Survived by both parents Jean Bowman (nee Watmough) and Jim Bowman, sisters Laura Bobiak and Francine Doslea and nephews and nieces. He will be remembered warmly by his friends and extended family but especially his good friend of 14 years, Helena Eyles. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that you consider donations to the Cancer Society, Wesley Urban Ministries or any addiction support charity. Cremation has already taken place and the family has chosen an outdoor service. Service is 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1895 Main St West, Hamilton, ON L8S 4R7. All attending should follow Covid-19 protocols which include wearing a mask and maintaining proper distancing. The family thanks you. Online condolences may be made at www.tbdfuneralchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
