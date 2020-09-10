1/1
Ronald Gilbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald A. Gilbert on the evening of September 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife Carole; children Steve (Marta), Doug (Sharon), Tom and Susie; grandchildren Brett, Daniel, Rheanna and Corben; and sister Barbara Mallard. Born in Toronto, Ron navigated a successful 40-year long career in the Insurance industry. He enjoyed fishing, golf and lawn bowling, but his passion was the trumpet. While a long standing member of the Canadian Forces Primary Reserve, Ron played with the Regimental Bands of the Canadian Grenadier Guards in Montreal and the Governor General's Foot Guards in Ottawa. He went on to play with both the East York and Oakville Concert Bands. His lungs prevented him from playing these past many years but his spirit is now ready to play "one more time". Ron forged an 89 year long trail of music, love, laughter and wisdom. His cheeky sense of humour, love for a good joke, sage counsel and advice will be missed by all who loved him. Our immense gratitude to all the dedicated staff members of Wellington Park Care Centre for their exceptional care and support during his stay. As per his wishes, Ron will be cremated and a private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choosing.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved