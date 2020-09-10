Ronald Gilbert

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald A. Gilbert on the evening of September 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife Carole; children Steve (Marta), Doug (Sharon), Tom and Susie; grandchildren Brett, Daniel, Rheanna and Corben; and sister Barbara Mallard. Born in Toronto, Ron navigated a successful 40-year long career in the Insurance industry. He enjoyed fishing, golf and lawn bowling, but his passion was the trumpet. While a long standing member of the Canadian Forces Primary Reserve, Ron played with the Regimental Bands of the Canadian Grenadier Guards in Montreal and the Governor General's Foot Guards in Ottawa. He went on to play with both the East York and Oakville Concert Bands. His lungs prevented him from playing these past many years but his spirit is now ready to play "one more time". Ron forged an 89 year long trail of music, love, laughter and wisdom. His cheeky sense of humour, love for a good joke, sage counsel and advice will be missed by all who loved him. Our immense gratitude to all the dedicated staff members of Wellington Park Care Centre for their exceptional care and support during his stay. As per his wishes, Ron will be cremated and a private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or a charity of your choosing.