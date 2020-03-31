Home

Ronald Gourlay


1938 - 07
Ronald Gourlay Obituary
With deep sadness we announce the passing of Ronald Gourlay at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby on March 27th. After a brave battle with cancer, he leaves behind his loving wife Gwen and his stepdaughters Brenda (Dave) and Karen (George). He will be missed by his two sisters Margaret McLetchie and Liz Allan. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies and the soccer he played in Scotland in the early years was a very special part of his life. Later in life he faithfully watched his favorite Rangers Football Team. Cremation has already taken place. A gathering at the end of the summer is planned to celebrate his life with a wee toast! Those we love remain with us, for love itself lives on, And cherished memories never fade because a loved one's gone.... Those we love can never be more than a thought apart, For as long as there is memory, they'll live on in the heart.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 31, 2020
