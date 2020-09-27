It's with broken hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Ronald Harvey Young on Wednesday, September 23 in his 91st year. He is survived by his adored wife Anne of 59 years and treasured children Randie (Rob) and Dawn (Brian). Cherished Pa to grandchildren Tyler, Victoria, Evan, Samantha and Vanessa. Loving brother to Pat (Ken), and predeceased sisters Marlene (Frank) and Sharon (Victor). Will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Such a strong man to have endured more than any one person should have and fought courageously to the end. Ron was a hard worker who loved to fish. Longtime retiree from Firestone who spent nearly 60 years of summers on Pigeon Lake. Always enjoyed having family around. Generous to offer you a drink and has now reunited with many predeceased friends and family members for a toast of their own. Will be forever missed and always in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store