It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ron at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas. Beloved husband of Rosemary Jean for almost 60 years. Loving father of Jason (Jenni-Lynn), and proud grandfather of Jaylyn and Jayde. Predeceased by his daughter Rhonda in 1990. Brother of the late John (Mary-Ellen), the late Charles (Lorna), Glenn (Marg), Arlene and Howard; Barry Lynn (Tom), the late Edward (Leslie), Betty Ann (Ed), and Peggy (Ritchie). Ron worked at one job for 50 years (1948-1998), while the company changed hands during that time and became Torham Packaging Inc. Ron liked camping, the Outdoors, his lawn and dogs, as well as Science Fiction, Star Trek and old cowboy movies. He was a kind and caring person when he was well. He spent his last months at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas; thanks to all the people who cared for him there. Cremation has taken place. In keeping with Ron's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A gathering of friends will take place at a later date. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.