Passed with his loving family by his side, at the Juravinski Hospital on Wednesday, Sept-ember 30, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved husband and best friend of Mary Anne for 41 wonderful years. Loving father of Justin (Jeanel), and Kris (Kat). Proud Papa of Asher. Survived by his sister Theresa (Brian) and half-sister Susan (Adam). Predeceased by his father Gaspard and mother Marguerite and his loving in-laws Michael and Aniela Mucyk. Ron will always be remembered by his ext-ended family and many friends. A loving husband, father and Papa, Ron was a hard working man and always provided for his family. He worked for 25 years at J.I. Case and then retired from the Halton Catholic School Board after over 21 years of dedicated service. The family wishes to thank Dr. Bram Rochwerg and nurse Amy in I.C.U. at the Juravinski Hosp-ital for their loving care and compassion. Special thank you to Father Jeffery Oehring for his blessings and guidance. In keeping with Ron's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held at a later date.