1/1
Ronald Joseph GAUDET
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed with his loving family by his side, at the Juravinski Hospital on Wednesday, Sept-ember 30, 2020 at the age of 65. Beloved husband and best friend of Mary Anne for 41 wonderful years. Loving father of Justin (Jeanel), and Kris (Kat). Proud Papa of Asher. Survived by his sister Theresa (Brian) and half-sister Susan (Adam). Predeceased by his father Gaspard and mother Marguerite and his loving in-laws Michael and Aniela Mucyk. Ron will always be remembered by his ext-ended family and many friends. A loving husband, father and Papa, Ron was a hard working man and always provided for his family. He worked for 25 years at J.I. Case and then retired from the Halton Catholic School Board after over 21 years of dedicated service. The family wishes to thank Dr. Bram Rochwerg and nurse Amy in I.C.U. at the Juravinski Hosp-ital for their loving care and compassion. Special thank you to Father Jeffery Oehring for his blessings and guidance. In keeping with Ron's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Markey-Dermody Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved