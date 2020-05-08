With profound sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Ron Smith at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton on April 19, 2020. Left to mourn is his wife of 37 years, Irene and his good buddy Reese. Predeceased by his parents, Mollie and Joseph Smith, his first wife, Suzanne and his daughter Lynne Peeler (Kirk). Ron is survived by his daughter, Lee Maguire (Clem) and three grandchildren, Charlie, Colten and Emma Peeler. Ron will be missed by his mother-in-law Jennie Di Luca, Burlington, his sister-in-law Jean Tonski, Nanaimo, B.C. and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Lydia and Michael Morrow, Burlington. Ron will also be missed by his nephews Jeff (Nichole) Morrow, Brian (Breanne) Morrow, Jonathan Morrow, his great niece Laryn and his great nephews Drew Olin and Oisin. During his career, Ron worked as a police officer in Oakville for many years. He also owned a hospitality business in Hamilton and then worked in by-law enforcement for the Town of Ancaster. In his retirement, he was a proud member of the Copetown Lions Club. Ron enjoyed travelling and golfing. He especially enjoyed events where family and friends gathered. When you saw the twinkle in his eye and the sheepish grin, you knew that a good time would follow. He was a gentle giant. Thank you to all the wonderful staff at St. Joseph's for their care and compassion. At Ron's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. If so desired, donations in Ron's memory can be made to the Salvation Army.



