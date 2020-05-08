Ronald Joseph Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With profound sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Ron Smith at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton on April 19, 2020. Left to mourn is his wife of 37 years, Irene and his good buddy Reese. Predeceased by his parents, Mollie and Joseph Smith, his first wife, Suzanne and his daughter Lynne Peeler (Kirk). Ron is survived by his daughter, Lee Maguire (Clem) and three grandchildren, Charlie, Colten and Emma Peeler. Ron will be missed by his mother-in-law Jennie Di Luca, Burlington, his sister-in-law Jean Tonski, Nanaimo, B.C. and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Lydia and Michael Morrow, Burlington. Ron will also be missed by his nephews Jeff (Nichole) Morrow, Brian (Breanne) Morrow, Jonathan Morrow, his great niece Laryn and his great nephews Drew Olin and Oisin. During his career, Ron worked as a police officer in Oakville for many years. He also owned a hospitality business in Hamilton and then worked in by-law enforcement for the Town of Ancaster. In his retirement, he was a proud member of the Copetown Lions Club. Ron enjoyed travelling and golfing. He especially enjoyed events where family and friends gathered. When you saw the twinkle in his eye and the sheepish grin, you knew that a good time would follow. He was a gentle giant. Thank you to all the wonderful staff at St. Joseph's for their care and compassion. At Ron's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. If so desired, donations in Ron's memory can be made to the Salvation Army.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 9, 2020
I worked with Ron at the town of Ancaster .A great colleaque,My deepest sympathy to the family
Robert MacCullouch
Friend
May 8, 2020
I worked with Ron on the Oakville PD. Great guy to work with and many good memories. Sincere condolences to his family
Bill Boone
Coworker
May 8, 2020
See you in the afterlife Ron.
Dan Farr
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Ron was an inspiration to me when I was a young police officer. I knew when he was my backup I would always be in good hands. He had a great sense of humour when on and off the job but when it mattered, he was all business. Thanks for the memories Ron.
Paul Cormier
Coworker
May 8, 2020
I learned a great deal from Ron on the job. He was a treat to work with and the best one to have at your back in a bad situation. There was only one like him. My wife and I would ask to be advised of any memorial service that is planned
Ken Douglas
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved