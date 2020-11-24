Unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Keith passed away at the age of 76 years. He is survived by his brother Dale (June), sister-in-law Marion, as well as his nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Russell and Isobel, two sisters Donna and Audrey, and three brothers Bill, Roy (Alma), and Ken (Gill). Keith will also be sadly missed by Erick and Alison McFarlane and their children Audrey, Stuart, Thomas, and Graham who knew him as Uncle Keith. Fondly remembered by his colleagues at Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig and in many neighbouring community funeral homes, as well as by his many friends and acquaintances along his life's journey. Keith was born, raised and lived most of his life in Strabane. He was a lifetime member of Strabane United Church and he volunteered on the Strabane Cemetery Board. He was a graduate of Guelph University and of Humber College. He served the community for over forty years as a funeral director and was widely respected for his care and compassion and willingness to help whenever needed. He meticulously cared for the grounds at Strabane Cemetery for many years and was always concerned that the cemetery be kept up in honour of all those who were laid to rest there. He was generous to lend a hand, to go the extra mile, to share what he had, and he loved to tell a good story if you had the time to listen. His death leaves a void in the community that will need to be filled by the efforts of many. According to his wishes, a private Graveside Service was held at Strabane Cemetery where he was laid to rest. To honour his memory, donations to Strabane United Church or Strabane Cemetery Board, c/o 10 Douglas Street, Freelton, Ontario, L8B 0Z5 would be appreciated. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com