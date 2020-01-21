|
Passed away peacefully at Tansley Woods Long Term Care on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in his 90th year. Predeceased by his wife Marjorie of 51 years. Loving father of Richard (Rose), and Jennifer (Cam). Dear grandfather of Charles (Erin), Phillip, Christopher, Peter and Michael. Great-grandfather to Michael, Jaiden, Cayden, Max, Lincoln and Ethan. A very special thank you to the staff at Tansley Woods LTC, Nelson and Comfort Keepers for all their loving care and support. In accordance with dad's wishes, Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020