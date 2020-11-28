Peacefully, at Hamilton General Hospital, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in his 92nd year. Cherished husband and card player of Sheila for over 65 years. Dad will be missed by Debbie (Blaine), Darren (Debby) and Paul. Papa will be forever missed by Trevor, Adam (Jocelyn), Brydon (Katy), Jessica, Tyson and great-papa to Charly, Jack and Matty. Brother of Gerry and uncle of Georgina (the late Jim), Bruce and Marion and will be missed by his great nieces and nephews. Long-time friends of Eleanor and the late Ron Bentley. Ron was a proud 33rd Degree Mason and Past Master of Barton Lodge and DDGM of District A and Hamilton Shrine Club. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, in accordance with the Bereavement Authority of Ontario facial mask/coverings are required. Please visit the funeral home website to register your attendance for services due to limited space availability. Visitors will only be accepted by scheduled appointment and will be asked to wait in their vehicle until their allotted time. Congregating on premises is prohibited. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Sunday from 1-4pm. A private family funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hamilton Scottish Rite Learning Centre or Hamilton Shrine Club would be greatly appreciated.



