Peacefully at Wentworth Lodge, Dundas on Monday February 10, 2020. James Ronald Moore of Hamilton in his 86th year. Loving father of Sandra (David) Boswell, Steven (Laura) Moore, Robert (Kimberly) Moore and Susan (Michael) Collins all of Burlington. Dear Poppie of Nicholas, Brian, Alexander, Michael and Hannah. Will be missed by Beverly Moore of Burlington and many nieces and nephews. Ron was born in Hamilton but spent many happy years in Halifax before returning to Burlington. Cremation has taken place. If so desired, Remembrances to a would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020