Passed away peacefully at home in his 91st year. Ron has suffered from cancer for a number of years. The beloved husband of the late Adele Waddell for 70 years. Loving father to Dianne, James, Leslie, Jeffery. Predeceased by his daughter Susan Lynn at the age of 3 from cancer. Loving grandfather of Aaron, Carrie, Tracy, Alana, Tyler, Luke, and Sarah. Great-grandfather of Reese, Caleigh, Cayden, Lua and Jacob. Ron has two twin sisters Eleanor Nelson of Hamilton and Lenore Strathy of Burlington. After Ron's retirement of 34 years with the O.P.P, Ron and Adele purchased a new double wide unit in a manufactured Home Park located in Vero Beach on the East Coast of Florida. The park was made up of mostly Americans whom they found very friendly. They spent 17 winters enjoying the Florida sun. They also had a unit located in Southampton on the shore of Lake Huron, where they spent most of the summer enjoying the beaches and beautiful sunsets over Lake Huron. Throughout his lifetime Ron enjoyed motorcycling, camping, flyfishing, canoeing and kayaking. Ron also enjoyed the shooting sports of Trap and Skeet. At Ron's request there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place. If desired, donations can be made to a charity of choice
.