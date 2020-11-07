With sad and heavy hearts we announce that Ron passed away peacefully at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice with his wife Rosemary and family by his side. Pre-deceased by his parents Laurent and Leonie Marcotte and sister Lillian Nakoneshny Anderson. Cherished father of Diana Zelinski (late Dave) and Theresa Marcotte (Ted). Loving step-father of Robert Willett (Sarah) and Kristen Hamer (Jason). Adored grandfather of Greg Blackmore (Stephy), Brandon Blackmore (Brigitte), Mikael Desrosiers (Katie), Chelsey Zelinski (Graeme), Nikolas Zelinski (Stephanie), Claire and Nathan Hamer, Max and Reed Willett. Proud great grandfather of Honey Blackmore. Brother of Jacqueline Lelievre (late Gerry) and Richard Marcotte (Pat). Brother-in-law of Joseph Powell (Mary Anne). Ron will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues, neighbours and friends. After many years in the mechanical contracting industry, Ron, an entrepreneur, established his own successful business, Marcotte Mechanical Ltd. He became president of the Mechanical Contractors Association (MCA) Hamilton Niagara, MCAOntario, MCACanada, and the Hamilton Construction Association (HCAC) As a contractor he was responsible for plumbing and heating in many industrial projects but he saved his magnus opus for the retirement condo in 2016. His drive and ambition allowed him to live a full life enjoying traveling, gardening, curling at Glendale and Club Link and golfing at Knollwood. Ron had many self-taught skills and could build and repair anything. He was a man of great character and integrity, a mentor and advisor and friend to many. His strength determination and courage are forever admired and lovingly remembered by his family and friends. In our hearts, Ron will always hold a special place that no one else could ever fill. Donations in memory of Ron to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, Prostate Cancer Research or Neighbour 2 Neighbour would be appreciated by the family. As per Ron's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online memorial www.baygardens.ca