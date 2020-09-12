1/
Ronald Paolini
At the Hamilton General Hospital on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving husband and best friend of Betty for 58 years. Beloved son of the late Rocco and Rita Paolini. Brother of Corinne Lee (the late Ernest), Lawrence, Vincent (Andrea), Madeline Spina (Frank), and Gloria Smith (the late Iain). Ron will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He will always be remembered for his love of all animals. Private Family Services have taken place and Ron was laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. If desired, donations can be made to the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA or the Donkey Sanctuary of Canada.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 12, 2020.
