Ronald POTTER
Ron passed suddenly May 13, 2020. Ron leaves behind his father William Potter, daughters Andrea (Magnus), Sara, his beloved grandchildren Maxwell and Abigail, siblings William (Marilyn), Debbie (Gary) and David (Marie), nieces and nephews and friends. Ron was predeceased by his mother Margaret (Midge) and sister Joni. May they rest in peace united. Ron created many memories wherever he went, and was always there to lend a hand. He will be missed. He will be celebrated. In lieu of flowers remembrance can be made to The Good Shepherd in Hamilton. "Until we meet again, keep us safe in this world...." Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
