It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dad after a brief illness. Ron is predeceased by his loving wife Edna. He leaves behind his children, Janice (Andrew Martens), Dan (Diane), Nancy (Keith Fletcher) and Ron (Cheryl). Proud and loving grandfather to Chris (Breanne), Carling (Jack), Shanae (Luke), Cody, Brooke (Adam), Cameron (Shannon), Laura (David) and great-granddaughter Olivia. He is survived by his sister-in-law Irene Ashby and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Gladys and stepfather Tommy King and older brothers George, John and Bob. Ron began his career at Stelco. He then spent many years as a General Foreman with Robertson Building Systems where he made many great friends. He was a proud member of the Ironworkers Union Local 736. Dad was also a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 163. Ron and Edna enjoyed traveling especially their trips to Las Vegas. We have many happy memories of our generous, fun loving dad and grandpa. He loved to joke and taught us to laugh at ourselves. Ron faced many obstacles in his later years but retained his sense of humour and never complained. He often had his caregivers in stitches. Our hearts go out to the wonderful staff at the Willowgrove for the exceptional care they gave Ron especially over these last challenging months. Thank you to the caring staff at Dundurn Place as well. A private family gathering will be held in his honour. Always loved, never forgotten. Please consider a donation to a charity of your choice
