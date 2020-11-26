1/1
Ronald Scott TURNBULL
1934-08-06 - 2020-11-20
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dad after a brief illness. Ron is predeceased by his loving wife Edna. He leaves behind his children, Janice (Andrew Martens), Dan (Diane), Nancy (Keith Fletcher) and Ron (Cheryl). Proud and loving grandfather to Chris (Breanne), Carling (Jack), Shanae (Luke), Cody, Brooke (Adam), Cameron (Shannon), Laura (David) and great-granddaughter Olivia. He is survived by his sister-in-law Irene Ashby and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Gladys and stepfather Tommy King and older brothers George, John and Bob. Ron began his career at Stelco. He then spent many years as a General Foreman with Robertson Building Systems where he made many great friends. He was a proud member of the Ironworkers Union Local 736. Dad was also a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 163. Ron and Edna enjoyed traveling especially their trips to Las Vegas. We have many happy memories of our generous, fun loving dad and grandpa. He loved to joke and taught us to laugh at ourselves. Ron faced many obstacles in his later years but retained his sense of humour and never complained. He often had his caregivers in stitches. Our hearts go out to the wonderful staff at the Willowgrove for the exceptional care they gave Ron especially over these last challenging months. Thank you to the caring staff at Dundurn Place as well. A private family gathering will be held in his honour. Always loved, never forgotten. Please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in his memory. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved