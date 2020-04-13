Home

Roran Peter (Sam) Harper


1956 - 08
Roran Peter (Sam) Harper Obituary
With heavy hearts, our family shares the news of the death of Sam on April 9, 2020. Predeceased by our parents , Ruth and Bruce Harper. Loving Father of Nicole (John) and Danny. Former husband of Lisa Harper. Dear friend of Rose. Brother of Ian (Dianne), David (Susan), Craig (Suzanne), Colin (Susan), and Nancy (Stephen). Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Previous owner of Harper's Gardening Centre. Well known for his water gardening expertise. Sam will be remembered for his love , kindness, genuine spirit, sense of humour, and his love of his family pets , Quincey, Mrs. Tibbs, Cesar, Icarus and Buckwheat. A family celebration of life will take place at a later date. May the sun shine warm upon your face. May the rain fall softly upon your fields until we meet again, And May God hold you in the hollow of his hand.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020
