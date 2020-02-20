Home

Rosa Arpino

Rosa Arpino Obituary
Peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital with her loving family by her side, on February 14, 2020 in her 84th year. Beloved wife of the late Mario. Loving mother of Franco and his wife Monica and Robert and his wife Susan. Loving Nonna of Adele, Elliott and Isabella. Predeceased by her parents Ignazio and Nicoletta Carbone. Dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Maria and the late Nicola Filice, the late Domenico and Natalina Polidori, Emma and Domenico Mazzuca, Anna and Benito Piro, the late Adolfo and Bice Carbone, Pasquale and the late Elaine Carbone, Ida and Giovanni Fortino, the late Pina and the late Carmine Occhiuto, the late Luigi and the late Bernadette Carbone, the late Giuseppe and the late Giovanna Arpino, Giovanni and Michelina Arpino, the late Antonietta Arpino, the late Antonio and the late Maria Arpino, and the late Orazio Arpino. Also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Thank you to the staff at St. Peter's Hospital, Palliative Unit, 3E, and the PSW's of Bayshore Home Care for all their care and compassion. Resting at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL; 43 Barton St.E., on Wednesday, February 19 from 2-4 and 5-9 p.m. Vigil prayers on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Anthony's Church on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In kindness, donations to the Diabetes Society would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020
