At the age of 57, passed away on May 23, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ontario, after a long battle with ALS. Rosa is survived and dearly missed by her husband, Mark Elston and daughter, Hannah Elston, her parents, Manuel and Rosa Costa, and her brother Carlos Costa, in addition to all the loving family that have surrounded her from the very beginning. Rosa will always be remembered for her warm and caring spirit, beautiful smile, her compassion for others, her resilience amidst many challenges and her strong faith. She had a special way of always connecting with anyone she met, no matter who it was, making them feel comfortable and understood. Throughout her entire journey, she showed immense strength and courage, fighting every step of the way, and inspiring everyone around her. She was, and will always be, a true example of the beauty that shines not only on the outside, but also radiates from the inside. Rosa will be truly missed by all her family and faithful friends that have stood with her, and shared in her triumphs and trials. She will forever live in the hearts of those whose lives she touched. The visitation will take place on Thursday, May 28th. Due to the current pandemic, please contact Smith's Funeral Home (905-632-3333) if you wish to attend. Donations to the ALS Society of Canada, The Covenant House and Kerr Street Ministries in memory of Rosa, would be truly appreciated.