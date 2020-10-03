Born January 7, 1929. Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in her 92nd year. Born in Nordhorn, Germany, daughter of Gerhard and Johanna Boeve. Oldest of eight siblings, she is predeceased by all but her sister Christal Termath (nee Boeve). Loving wife for 59 years to husband Hermann (predeceased 2006). Beloved mother of Wilfred (Ilse), Roswitha, Friedhelm (Brigitte), Erwin (Fran), Christiane (Gerry) and Irene. Cherished grandmother of 14, and great-grandmother of 18. A private funeral service will be held at Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington for family only. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rosa to NAC Foreign Extension Inc. would be sincerely appreciated by the family. For online condolences and to view the link to the live stream of the funeral service please visit Rosa's online obituary via www.smithsfh.com