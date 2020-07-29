With heavy hearts we regret to announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother Rosa Rao, in her 92nd year, on Thursday July 23rd 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Rocco Angelo Rao, loving mother of Tony (Ruth), Theresa, Frank (Linda), Angelo (Mary) and Mario (Chantal). Loving Nonna of Rachel (Kris), Jessica (Matthew), Cassandra (Jeffrey), Carla, Rocco (Stephanie), Michael (Jessica), Antonio, Zachary and Lucas. Bisnonna to Hudson, Angelina, Dawson and Francesco. Survived by her sister Maria D'Alessio in Rome, Italy. Predeceased by her brother-in-law Frank (Ginevra), sister Giuseppina and brother Giuseppe. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends both in Canada and Italy. Rosa immigrated to Canada in October 1960 from Falciano Del Massico (Campania) with her first three children, Tony, Theresa and Frank. As the central figure of our family, she was loving, compassionate, patient and kind - we will fondly remember her smile and love of cooking at our family gatherings. Core to her values was her faith in Almighty God, Jehovah, and she was a faithful member of the Alba congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Hamilton for over 40 years, through which she maintained many close friendships. Philippians 4:6,7 was one of her favourite scriptures; 'Do not be anxious over anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication along with thanksgiving, let your petitions be made known to God; and the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and your mental powers by means of Christ Jesus'. Her memory will live on in our hearts and minds. We wish to thank the staff at Macassa Lodge, especially Ward C-West, for all their care and attention. As much as we would appreciate your presence at our mother's funeral, due to Covid-19 limitations we ask that only close family members attend. However, we welcome all messages of condolences; please see www.baygardens.ca
to sign the online guest book.