Rosalie E. Andrus
1926-06-26 - 2020-10-20
Andrus Rosalie "Lee" Evelyn With daughter Linda by her side, Lee passed away at age 94, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was predeceased by husband Bill and daughter Kate (Catherine); brothers Herb and Don Crossman, sisters Joyce Mitchell and Kathleen Gliddon. Lee is survived by Crossman brothers Art, Doug (Ellie) and John (Sharon). Sadly missed by her children Linda (Wayne Irven), Karl Joseph (MaryAnne McDougall), and Barbara Griffin (Robert McRae); grandchildren Karl Stephen (Tina), Lauren (Sean), Colin, William (Melissa), Julianne (Mark), Emily (Joe), Amanda (Nathan), Andrew, Kieran and Leo (Danielle); great-grandchildren Ethan, Grayson, Levi, Lily, Benjamin, Nikolas, Clara, Simon, Andie and Conor; many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. Lee graduated from McMaster University and taught for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board for 28 years, the last several as a high school librarian. She and Bill retired to Chemainus in 1986, enjoying life on Vancouver Island until Bill passed in 1999. Once she returned to Hamilton, Lee welcomed into her home a steady stream of family, friends (new and familiar) and neighbours. Tea and treats were laid out and the latest world issue discussed. The family would like to give particular thanks to Lee's caregivers (and friends) Shirlon, Kitty, Carol and Mark. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr., Stoney Creek, on Sunday October 25th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Private interment in Mount Hamilton Cemetery. For those wishing to make a donation in honour of Lee, two of her favourite charities were Neighbour to Neighbour Centre (Hamilton) and Mission Services of Hamilton Inc. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please visit the Donald V. Brown website to register (or call for assistance 905-662-2948) for a convenient visitation time. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 23, 2020.
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
