Home

POWERED BY

Services
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalin Ricottone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalin Ricottone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalin Ricottone Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rosalin Ricottone. A loving daughter, sister, aunt, friend, mother, nana and wife. Surrounded by family, Rosalin peacefully passed in her home on February 3, 2020 due to cancer. A strong, loving, determined person who was cared for deeply. Daughter to Shirley and Ralph, sister to Karen (Frank), Doug, Kelly, Rick, Wolf (Jackie) and Joanie. Mother to Dennis (Angel), Lisa, Jacquline (Matthew), Jayne (Bill) and John. Nana to Taylor, Jeremy, Bradley, Lilly, Zoey, Brooke, Matthew, James, Danielle, Annabelle and Brayson. Survived by her loving husband Joseph McEntee. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10th at 1 p.m. at L.G. Wallace Funeral Home, 151 Ottawa St. N, Hamilton, Ontario with interment to follow at Woodlands Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -