It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rosalin Ricottone. A loving daughter, sister, aunt, friend, mother, nana and wife. Surrounded by family, Rosalin peacefully passed in her home on February 3, 2020 due to cancer. A strong, loving, determined person who was cared for deeply. Daughter to Shirley and Ralph, sister to Karen (Frank), Doug, Kelly, Rick, Wolf (Jackie) and Joanie. Mother to Dennis (Angel), Lisa, Jacquline (Matthew), Jayne (Bill) and John. Nana to Taylor, Jeremy, Bradley, Lilly, Zoey, Brooke, Matthew, James, Danielle, Annabelle and Brayson. Survived by her loving husband Joseph McEntee. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10th at 1 p.m. at L.G. Wallace Funeral Home, 151 Ottawa St. N, Hamilton, Ontario with interment to follow at Woodlands Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 7, 2020