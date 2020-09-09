Peacefully on September 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, at the age of 61, Beloved husband of Antonella (Ann) nee Fontana. Devoted son and son-in-law of Antonina and the late Pietro Maltese, and the late Luigi and Vincenza Fontana. Brother to Leo and Diane Maltese, Carlo and Antoinette Maltese, Agatina Fontana and Lina Fontana. Ross was a long-time owner of West End Car Wash. Family wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the Firestone Clinic for their care and compassion. Ross leave behind many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, dear friends and his fur baby, Sammy. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East, on Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Guests will be required to wear a mask during visitation. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. Funeral Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Assumption Church on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. The same restrictions will apply at church. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to the St. Joseph's Health Care Firestone Clinic would be appreciated. Sei sempre nei nostri cuori



