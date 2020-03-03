|
After a short struggle with cancer, Rose Hanako Yagi (nee Ban) passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital in St. Catharines, ON. She was born on May 28, 1933, in Vancouver, BC. to Hannae and Iwajiro Ban. After WWII internment, the family moved to Farnham, Quebec and raised their eight children. On April 2, 1960, she married Andrew Shuji Yagi and lived in Clarkson, ON. She retired from Diversey Canada Inc. as the president's executive secretary and moved to Burlington, ON, in 1989. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, especially playing bridge, where she achieved her 'Life Masters.' Her life's treasures were her friends and family. She will be greatly missed by her son Kevin and his wife Anne, and by her four granddaughters, Katharine (Nick), Erica (Chris), Leanne (Jordan), Heather (Cole) and great-grandson Félix. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Rose's Life will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. with tributes being shared at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rose to a would be sincerely appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 3, 2020