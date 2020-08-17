Rose HINES

Peacefully at Macassa Lodge on Saturday August 15, 2020 , in her 92nd year. Dear wife of the late Ernest Hines. Beloved mother of Barbara (Bill) Carl (Estela) and Paul (Cathy). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Christine, Sarah, Andrew, Daniel, Ryan and Jaela. Dear sister of Lily Hoo and Roy Lee (Lois). Rose will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and other family members. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Macassa Lodge for all the loving care they provided. A private family service to take place with a Graveside service on Tuesday August 15 , 2020 at 3 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery.



