|
|
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our cherished mother, nonna and bisnonna. Predeceased by her loving husband Filippo (February 27, 2010). Extraordinary mother of Joseph and Angela, John and Rosemary. Dear grandmother of Rose (Nicholas) Sayewich, Catherine, Victoria (Ryan) Jones, Christina, Philip, and Rose-Andria (Flavio) DelSordo. Adoring great-grandmother of Angelina Rose Jones. Predeceased by her dear parents Giovanni and Giuseppina Attardo and father and mother-in-law Giuseppe and Santina Monachino. Dearly missed by her Attardo siblings Joseph (deceased) and Dolly, Michael and Mimi, Sam (deceased) and Mirella, Frank and Pina, and Melchiore (deceased). Predeceased by her Monachino brother and sisters-in-law Giovanna (Saverio), Cologero (Lila), Francesco (Stefana), Salvatore (Concetta), Alfonso (Rosaria), Frank (Concettina). Admired zia to many nephews and nieces, cousins and friends in Italy, the United States and Canada. A heartfelt thank-you to Dr. Hugh Boyd and the exemplary nurses and caring support staff at Alexander Place in Waterdown. Private family services are being held, and a Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date. In Rose's memory, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. (Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, BURLINGTON 905-632-3333.) Online condolences can be left at www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020