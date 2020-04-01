|
1934 - 2020 Peacefully passed away on March 29, 2020 with loving family by her side. Predeceased by her husbands Michal Olejnik (1994) and Forest Sears (1997). Loving mother of Evelyn Richardson (John), Robert Olejnik (Sandra), Donna Cromwell (Darcy) and Ruthanne Olejnik (Arthur). Loving step-mother of Milton Sears (Debbie), Dave Sears (Marie), Kathy Gallant (Benny) and Otis Sears (Maria). Will be missed by her 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Ruth Shortt.The family would like to thank nieces Diane Miller and Linda Lee for their compassionate care of mom. A private family burial will take place and a celebration of Eileen's life will be arranged at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to TOLL FUNERAL HOME. Messages of condolence may be left at www.tollfh.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 1, 2020