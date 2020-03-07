Home

DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
1931 - 2020 Rosemarie passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Cooper. Loving mother of Gary (Barbara Ann) of Armstrong, B.C., Rick (Angie) of Mississauga, and Brenda Daw (John) of Hamilton. Cherished Nana of Stephen (Liann), David, Adam (Thuy), Amanda (Andrew), Alyse (Jamie), Cara (Dan), Carlie (Peter), and Kim (Kyal). Proud Great-Nana of 11. Survived by brother Mark Nimigan and sister Kay Kerr. As per Rosemarie's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, CAP or the Children's Wish Foundation. When I come to the end of the road And the sun has set for me I want no rites in a gloom-filled room Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little-but not too long And not with your head bowed low Remember the love that we once shared Miss me-but let me go. For this is a journey that we all must take And each must go alone. It's all part of the Master's plan A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick of heart Go to the friends we know And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds Miss me but let me go.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020
