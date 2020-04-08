|
|
Passed away peacefully and comfortably at the Juravinski Cancer Center on April 2, 2020 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Alex for 56 years. Loving mother of Debbie (Douglas), Tom (Wanda), Christina (Cameron) and Andreas (Kendra), (Paul), (Jennifer). Most loving grandmother to her grandchildren, Sandra (Andrew), Alison (Spencer), Evie and (Paige). She will be sorely missed by her close friends Ellen, Mae, Stan and the group at St Elizabeth Village. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to the Juravinski Cancer Center Foundation, PO box 739 CCD1, Hamilton, L8M 3N8 or by phone 905-575-6380. "We love you lots!"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020