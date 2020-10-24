It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Rosemarie in her 85th year, she succumbed to the serious health issues that she dealt with for many years. She fought the fight and never gave in, but thrived every day even to enjoy the simple things in life. We will miss her big smile and infectious laugh and charismatic sense of humour, but not to be reckoned with. She accomplished anything she set her mind to. Best friend to her daughter Lynn with who she shared such as special bond. She loved her family with all her heart and loved to spoil her grandchildren Megan and Steven. She will be missed by her son Jerry (wife Naomi), and son Mike. Thank you to Bayshore and all of the special PSW's who cared for our mother at home for the past several months. Cremation has taken place. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.



