Passed away peacefully at St Josephs Villa in Dundas on Friday January 3, 2020 at the age of 78. Her spirit continues to flourish through the relationships she made during her lifetime: as a loving mother to Sarah and Matthew (Jenn) Garside; a devoted sister to Jennifer Lewis; the cherished grandmother of eight grandsons -- Blake, Jared, Noah, Quinn, Zion, Azel, Ezra and Silas; and a dedicated friend to many. To those that knew her well, she was Rose, as sweet and vivacious as the flower itself. Rosemary committed her life to caring for others as an Occupational Therapist focused on enhancing mental health awareness. She treated each and every soul she encountered with incredible kindness and empathy. Her love was unwavering, and she will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her honour to Central Presbyterian Church in Hamilton, ON. A celebration of Rosemary’s life will be held at a later date.