Our beautiful sister Rosemary passed away July 2,2020. Left to mourn is her loving companion Bob. She leaves behind her loving sisters Ingrid Garneau, Trish Mandris,and brother Mike McKeown. Predeceased by brother Paul McKeown. Sadly missed by neices and nephews Kenny, Danny, Steve, Jimmy, Vince, Colleen, Russell and Stephanie. Also will be missed by her cousins Linda and Larry. A kind and loving person, she was happy when we were all together with the family. She will be missed and loved forever. Donations in memory of Rosemary can be made to The Bob Kemp Hospice.



