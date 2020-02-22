Home

Rosemary of Hamilton, Ontario passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Highgate Residence in Ancaster on Saturday, February 15th, 2020. She is predeceased by her devoted husband Tom Watson. Loved by her brother Daniel (deceased) and sister in law Barbara Ford and will be greatly missed by her sister Marianne and brother in law Larry Havers. Rosemary lived for her family and will be deeply mourned by her many nieces and nephews - Kevin Ford, Daniel and Denise Ford, Dennis and Kim Ford, Shelagh and Nick Karstoff, Brenda and Paul Barrington, Keith Ford, David and Leanne Havers, James and Alexandra Havers and Beth Havers along with many other great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Rosemary spread her love through her teaching profession in Hamilton and Ottawa. She was passionate about music and loved to bring others joy. The family is truly grateful for the devoted care given to her at Highgate Residence. The Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Good Shepard and Salvation Army. There are no words to express how much we will miss Rosemary, "Love grows where my Rosemary goes and nobody knows but me". Please sign Rosemary's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020
