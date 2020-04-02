|
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Rosetta (Rose) Mazzocato early Sunday March 29, 2020 in her 90th year. Devoted wife of Mario, cherished mother of John and Sergio (Sandra), a proud loving Nonna of Jordan and Tylor. Predeceased by her parents Luigi and Silla Baldin, brothers Antonio and Fausto. Rosetta was survived by her brother Cesare (Giuseppina), sister Anita (Angelo), sister-in-law's Lucy, and Angelina. She will be dearly missed by her extended family in Canada and Italy. Rose, who lost her own mother at childbirth, did everything she could to be an exceptional mother to her two sons, devoting her entire life to the wellbeing and happiness of her family. In 1956, she immigrated to Canada to join and marry her husband of 63 years. Rose was always a pleasure to be around, she had a personable character that everyone loved. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, going to the movies, having long conversations and especially loved going to church every Sunday followed by her favorite KFC lunch. As she aged, she was crippled by Alzheimer's, but she never once complained. She fought with all her strength and unwavering faith in God. We wish to thank Zia Lucy, Angelina, cousin Larry, all the nieces/nephews, Father Jerry for their regular visits, her PSW Anna for five years, and all the doctors, nurses, PSW's involved in her care over the last several months. We will never fill the void in our hearts until we reunite in heaven. We love you so very much! A private family service followed by entombment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. Due to the current circumstance a celebration of life held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.dbancaster.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 2, 2020