It is with saddened hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Rosina on July 30, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital in her 69th year. Predeceased by her husband Antonio. Survived by her daughters Rosemary (Jeremy) and Susan. Predeceased by her parents Giuseppe and Maria Mamone. Survived by her sisters Maria (Rino) and Raffaella. Predeceased by her brother Rosario and sister Giuseppina (Italy). Survived by many loved nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy, and France. Loved by many family, friends, neighbours and a special bond between Michael (Michelle) and "Mum" Elsie. Many thanks and special love to her amazing angel of a doctor Christine Ribic. Resting at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL; 43 Barton St. E., on Thursday, August 6th from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Physical distancing and wearing of a mask will be mandatory for all guests. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Eugene's Church on Thursday, August 6th at 11:00 a.m. Same restrictions will apply at Church in addition to a 50 person max capacity. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. Donations to the Kidney Foundation are appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 4, 2020.
