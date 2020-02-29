|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Rosina on Thursday, February 27th, 2020, in her 90th year. Rosina is now forever reunited with her late husband Ettore Zavarella. Cherished mother to Alfredo (Laura) Zavarella, Rosanna (Biagio) Cascioli, Anthony (Terry) Zavarella. Adoring and loving Nonna to Aaren, Morgan, Rachel, Fredo, Haylee, Jordyn, Courtanie, and Valentina. Rosina is survived by her brother Angelo (Rina) Natale, sister in Avezzano Italy Anita Munzi and many nieces and nephews in Italy, the USA and Canada. Predeceased by her sisters Florinda (Emidio) Presutti, Ernesta (Pietro) Santilli, Maria (Remo) Saccoccia, and Domenico Munzi. A very special thank you to Laura, Remo, Rosella, Nadia, Pat, Marietta and the nurses and doctors at Juravinski and St Peter's Hospitals for the love compassion care and support given. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL (43 Barton St. E, Hamilton) on Sunday, March 1st, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Vigil prayers will begin at 7:45 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Francis Xavier Church on Monday, March 2nd 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the or Juravinski Cancer Centre.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020