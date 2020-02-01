|
|
Peacefully on January 30, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband to Maria Bommarito. Cherished father to Vito (Lynn), Carmelo (Dawn), and Joanne (Angelo). Loving Nonno to Jessica (Adam), Ryan, Cassia, Julian and Isabella. Dear brother to Pasquale (the late Grace), and Anna (Carlo). Brother-in-law to the late Cristina (Giuseppe) Di Stefano, the late Concetta (Giovanni) Di Micele, the late Gina (Giuseppe) Fiorentino, the late Raimondo Sanfilippo, Salvatore (the late Maria) Sanfilippo, Giuseppe (Maria) Sanfilippo, and Giuseppa (Angelo) Gallo. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, Corpus Christi Site, 1694 Upper James St, Hamilton, on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10 am. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Ancaster. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020