The Family of Rosolino "Ross" Bommarito would like to express their heartfelt thanks to family and friends for the love and support during this time of sorrow. We were truly touched by the many expressions of sympathy, food offerings, flowers, cards, messages, phone calls, donations, visits and attendance at the Funeral Home and mass were greatly appreciated and a great comfort to us. A special thanks to Father Mark Gatto of St. Catherine of Sienna Parish and the staff of Bay Gardens Funeral Home for their dignified and compassionate care. Ross will be forever in our hearts and never forgotten. A memorial mass will be held at Corpus Christi Parish 1694 Upper James St. Hamilton. ON L9B 1K6 On Saturday March 7 at 5 pm
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020