Ross CARTER
73, of Hamilton, Ontario died on Sunday July 26, 2020 after a long illness. Predeceased by his parents Raymond and Freda, his brother Ronnie, sister Donna, and daughter Nikki. He is survived by 7 siblings, Mike, Brad, Brenda, Doug, Allan, Gail and Ken, his 3 children April, Jenni and Summer, and 3 grandchildren. Ross will be remembered as an avid fisherman, joker, storyteller and a friend to many. Cremation has taken place and a private gathering will take place at a later date. Donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation are appreciated and may be made directly or through Wareing Cremation Services, 225 Norwich Ave., Woodstock (519-290-5575) entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.wareingcremation.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 1, 2020.
