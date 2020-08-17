1/
Ross HALCOMB
Was born on May 16th, 1926 at Linefork, KY. The son of Irvin and Mary Halcomb, one of 13 children born to this union. He married Mary Sue (Smith) Holcomb on December 22, 1945. To this union was born four children One daughter, Barbara Fisher, and three sons, Neal, Bruce and Richard; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard U.S.S. Topeka in the Pacific theater. He worked at the General Motors Fisher body division for 30 years at the Hamilton, Ohio plant. After retirement he enjoyed growing tomatoes. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 between 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Hickey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Monticello Lodge #431 will perform Masonic service at 2 p.m. Military honors will be provided by local DAV Chapter 105 at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Hospice of Lake Cumberland. Hickey Funeral Home, Monticello, KY.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hickey and Son Funeral Home
340 N. Main Street
Monticello, KY 42633
(606) 348-4231
