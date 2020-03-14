Home

Ross (John) Hicks Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of (John) Ross Hicks. Ross is predeceased by his loving and devoted wife of 51 years Donna Lynn Hicks who passed away only a short five months ago. He will be greatly missed by his son Todd Hicks and daughter Lori Hicks-Armitage; his daughter-in-law Peta Hicks and son-in-law Dan Armitage; his grandchildren whom he adored Emma and Connor Hicks; his loving twin sister Elizabeth Hicks, his older brother Allan Hicks (and family) and his sister Shirley Hicks (and family); his adoring sister-in law Ann Scott-Flower and her husband Marvin; his nephews Matthew and Brian Orwin, Alex Scott and their families and so many more... Ross was always full of life and - coffee. He loved his family and friends; his city and most importantly his Church Port Nelson United. Ross was an avid animal lover with a passion for music. Ross touched the lives of everyone who knew him and always left a positive lasting impression. His love for Donna was like no other and now they are united again with all their pets for eternity. A memorial service will be held on March 20th at Port Nelson United Church (3132 South Drive in Burlington) at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020
