Ross was born in Owen Sound, Ontario, while his father Rev. Joshua E. Anderson (Ina) was serving a pastoral charge in Kemble. He leaves his loving wife of almost 70 years, Florence (nee Jewitt), son John (Joanna) and daughter Kathy Stoessl (Jon). He is also survived by his sister Helen Sanderson, grandchildren Elizabeth (Tyler) and Matthew and two great-grandchildren. The Ford, Sanderson and Anderson nieces and nephews will all miss the family dinners with their uncle Ross. Ross was predeceased by his brother Howard, and grandson Nathan. Ross was a graduate of Victoria College at the University of Toronto and spent most of his working life with the Travelers Insurance Company, in Toronto, Ottawa and Hamilton. His volunteer time went to the Kiwanis Club, and the United Church of Canada in various congregations. Ross valued his years with the Probus club, the Roseland Club, and the Burlington Curling Club, curling well into his eighties. A loving husband and father who was welcoming and gracious to all, Ross contributed much to his community in his 92 years and will be greatly missed. Service details: Saturday, February 15th, 2 p.m., at Appleby United Church, 4407 Spruce Ave., Burlington. Visitation and a Reception to follow. Flowers are gratefully declined. If you wish, a donation to Appleby United Church, or the , is appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020