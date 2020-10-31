1/1
Rowena Dawn LEBLANC
1936-2020 Our loving wife and mother passed away in her sleep on October 28, 2020 at Alexander Place, Waterdown, after struggling with dementia for 8 years. She was a devoted and loving wife to Iven for over 51 years; they were inseparable and loved doing everything together. She will be sadly missed by her son Robert, daughters Barbara (Randy), Tara (Andy) and stepson Roy (Arlette). Loving Grammie to Kerrie, Kellie, Danielle, Stirling, Devon, Sabrina, Taylor, Cera and Curtis, and predeceased by Lisa, and great-grandmother to Madison, Ethan, Isaac and Jaidyn. Rowena is predeceased by her parents Bill and Joan Clark, her sister Rhoda and her first husband John Bullee. Row was an avid reader, loved crosswords, and a member of the Waterdown Legion. She worked as a bookkeeper all her life. She had a strong will and vivacious personality, loved to dance and listen to music. She enjoyed being active around the home and garden, was spontaneous and loved to take care of animals, and was always opening her door to anyone in need, and the door was always open to family and friends. Our gratitude and appreciation go out to Alexander Place for caring for and giving Row support while she was there. Friends may visit with the family at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Monday from 5-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. RSVP is required for both the visitation and service, by clicking the sign-up link on the funeral home website, or by calling 905-689-4852. Inter- ment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alexander Place, the Alzheimer Society or the SPCA. For the RSVP link, and to sign the Tribute Wall: kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
