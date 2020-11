Or Copy this URL to Share

January 16, 1947- November 19, 2020 Passed away at his cottage/home. Brother of Karlane (Laverne) House, Bruce Rinehart, Lynn (Dennis) Farkas. Uncle to seven nieces and nephews and extended family. He will also be missed by neighbors Perry and Sue. Cremation has taken place. Remember Rowland in your own way. Arrangements Cooper's Funeral Home, Jarvis



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store