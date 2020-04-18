|
|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer. Roxanna was a loving wife to Caleb Thorne, loving mother to Trenton and Joshaua, and loving stepmother to Payne (Destiny) and Drake. Cherished daughter of John and Heather. Loving sister to Nicole, sister-in-law to John Oliveira, and sister to William. Amazing Auntie to Jacob and Sydney. Roxanna was an amazing mother who taught her children to be fierce in life. She had an amazing sense of humor and was mostly a joy to be around. Roxanna was born and raised in Hamilton and was blessed to have countless friends who were just as important to her as her family. She was a fighter and lived each day to the fullest. Roxanna was strong and smart, with a wit so quick it'd give you whiplash. Roxanna is survived by her extended family, the Thorne family from Niagara region, many aunts, uncles and cousins across Canada, England and Scotland. A Celebration of Life to be announced later. Rox, you have left a void in our lives and hearts forever, but we will honour your memory every day. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020