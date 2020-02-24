|
|
on Friday, February 21st, 2020 in his 86th year. Cherished husband of the late Olga Whalen (nee Kuczer) of Simcoe. Loving father of Michael Whalen (Dale) of Barry's Bay, Sue Jackson (Bob) of Ottawa, Deb Whalen (Pete Cleland) of Simcoe, Dan Whalen of Port Sydney and Cathy Oakes (Paul) of Ottawa. Cherished grandfather & great grandfather of Erin-Leah (Jason), their sons Colter & Griffin; Laura (Adam), their daughters Charlotte & Sophie; Kayla (Michael), Ethan, Alexander, Emily & Jacob. Dear brother of Harriet Krikorian (Ed) of Ancaster and Karl Whalen (Sandra) of Burlington, predeceased by his sisters Philomena Duckers (Charlie) & Lorna Whalen, all of Hamilton. Roy started at Stelco in 1950 as an apprentice bricklayer and retired 42 years later. He was a proud member of the Bricklayer and Allied Craftsman Union (BACU #1) for almost 70 years. Following his retirement from Stelco, Roy provided consultation and expertise on steel company developments in Japan, Germany, Columbia and Mexico. During his stint in Mexico his wife bought a building lot without his knowledge. They built the home where he resided until his passing. Friends are invited to share their memories of Roy with his family at the JASON SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 689 Norfolk St. North Simcoe for visitation on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 211 Union St., Simcoe on Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Olivet Okoro as celebrant. Private interment of ashes: Our Lady of Victory Mausoleum, Burlington at a later date. Those wishing to donate in memory of Roy are asked to consider the Steelworkers Humanity Fund or the charity of ones choice. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com (519) 426-0199
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 24, 2020