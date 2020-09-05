Peacefully, on August 21, Roy died after a brief illness only ten months after losing his wife of 69 years, Mary Anne (Greenhow). Roy is survived by his sister Betty (the late Ray Repa) and his brother Ted (Liz Brock). Predeceased by daughters Jennifer and Marney, he leaves his children Philip (Ann), daughter Anne Swift (David), and grandchildren Reta Swift (Graeme), Martha Swift Hill (Cory), Anthony Byrne, Chris Foster (Lisa), and Nicole Foster (Rich), and five great-grandsons who will all miss him very much. A third generation Hamilton 'tin whacker' Roy was a small business owner, teacher and avid reader of history. As a young man he flew his own planes and gliders, later sailing and racing boats at the RHYC, and three generations of family holidays at the Halls Lake cottage. Thanks to all the tremendous staff at Caroline Place Retirement Home and the C3 Team at Juravinski Hospital for their care and expertise. No celebration of life planned at present (but watch this space at a safer time).