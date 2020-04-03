|
It is with broken hearts we share the news that our Dock, Roy Charles Dockstator (Sonny, Bubs, Coach) passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020. Roy was married for 45 years to the love of his life, Karlee (née Schaefer). Loving father of son Joshua and his wife Sarah DiCresce, and daughter Beth Dockstator. Roy was the much loved Dock to the lights of his life, his grandchildren Grace and Barrett Dockstator. Roy will be greatly missed by his sister and best friend Caroll Hill and his brother Mark (Jennifer) Dockstator. Much loved uncle to Brandon and Ash Hill and Jacob and Michael Dockstator and will be remembered fondly by family members and friends. Roy is predeceased by his parents Royal and Reta Dockstator. Dock's love of sports was a constant in his life. His presence was always known around a basketball court and his love of the game lives on in those who were fortunate to know him and be coached by him. Thank you to our family doctor, Dr. Steven Hadcock. Your support and love through this time was exactly what our family needed. Arrangements have been entrusted to Circle of Life (Dundas). A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Dock, you have left a void in our lives and hearts forever, but we will honour your memory every day. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 3, 2020