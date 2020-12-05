1/1
Roy Cowell
Roy suffered terminal heart failure while at St Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton and passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. In his 89th year, Roy was predeceased by his wife Doreen, and will be lovingly remembered by his sister June (Bruce); children, Dean (Gerry), Liza, Clayton and Jason; grandchildren, Angela, Leslie, Graeme, Rebecca, Jenna, Brynne, Amelia and Damian; and great-grandchildren, Abigail, Ruby Rose, Judah and Eden. Roy had a long career in the insurance industry. He was a true dog lover, a fitness fanatic, an avid golfer his whole life and an active tennis player in his younger years. A family gathering will follow his cremation and interment in Grove Cemetery in Dundas. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice in Roy's memory is preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to Marlatt Funeral Home in Dundas. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
9056277452
